London - Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle on Monday revealed further details of their May 19 wedding, including that the celebrations will include a carriage procession through the streets of Windsor.

The wedding service in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle will begin at midday and the couple will be married by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Kensington Palace said in an update.

At 1pm the couple will set off on a carriage procession.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the palace said.

The newlyweds will then join guests from the congregation at a reception at St George's Hall. Later that evening, Harry's father, Prince Charles, will host another reception for the couple and their close friends and family.

The day coincides with the FA Cup final, at which Harry's brother Prince William usually presents the trophy as president of the Football Association.

While kick-off is expected to take place at 5:30pm, William would have to leave the festivities for at least two hours if he wants to keep his usual appointment at Wembley Stadium, around 20 kilometres away.

Last month, William said his brother had not yet asked him to be best man, as widely expected, and said he was "still working" on a way to deal with the date clash.

