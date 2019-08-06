Men drive through a flooded road after Wipha typhoon in Hanoi. The bodies of five missing people have been recovered in Vietnam, bringing the death toll from Typhoon Wipha to 10 with a further 11 missing. Photo: Kham/Reuters.

Hanoi - The bodies of five missing people have been recovered in Vietnam, bringing the death toll from Typhoon Wipha to 10 with a further 11 missing, authorities reported Tuesday. The worst hit province was Thanh Hoa where five were killed and 10 reported missing, according to a statement by the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention.

Most of the missing were from the Quan Son district where an entire village was destroyed by fast-flowing water, wiping away 20 houses on early Saturday morning while 15 people slept.

Typhoon Wipha made landfall at around 10 pm (1500 GMT) on Thursday in Quang Ninh province, home of the UNESCO World Heritage site Halong Bay, and the neighbouring city of Haiphong.

It weakened into a tropical depression on Saturday, with rain continuously falling in the capital Hanoi on Sunday.

Around 800 soldiers from the army and national militia have been deployed to assist with disaster relief in the north-eastern provinces, where communities are expected to experience more dangerous flash floods and rockslides in the coming days.

dpa