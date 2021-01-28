UK adds United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to travel ban list

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LONDON - Britain has added the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list from Friday, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. "This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at HOME," he said on Twitter. From tomorrow (Friday 29 Jan at 1pm), we’re extending our travel ban with the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda all added to the UK's red list. 1/3 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 28, 2021 Passengers must still have proof of a negative test and completed Passenger Locator Form before arrival – or could otherwise face a £500 fine for each. 3/3 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 28, 2021

The Department for Transport said the decision was in response to new evidence showing the likely spread of a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

Earlier this week, IOL reported that Brazil and the United States of America barred travellers coming in from Covid hotspot countries.

According to the Brazilian federal government's gazette, "International flights to Brazil originating in or passing through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of South Africa are prohibited on a temporary basis.“

The measure applies to anyone who has been in either country in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, in the US, President Joe Biden signed an order imposing a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden has banned the entry of nearly all non-US travellers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe.

IOL