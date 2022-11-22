UK and South Africa to drive green economic growth and unlock major infrastructure investments, says Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said the UK and South Africa would jointly drive economic growth and “turbocharge” investment in major infrastructure projects and green hydrogen. “South Africa is already the UK’s biggest trading partner on the continent, and we have ambitious plans to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together,” Sunak said.

The UK and South Africa have announced a new partnership to help young people reach their full potential which includes ensuring South African students are developing the most sought-after skills in the biggest growth sectors, and supporting women in business. The two countries have also launched a partnership to support South Africa’s plans to grow its economy equitably, creating sustainable jobs and reducing inequality, and helping to drive an inclusive and sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Looking forward to welcoming @PresidencyZA today! 🇿🇦🇬🇧



The Royal Family will celebrate their enduring relationship with South Africa over the next two days, as His Majesty The King hosts The President on behalf of the Nation. pic.twitter.com/129sJyB2hO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 22, 2022 UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted saying the fact that South Africa is the first country welcomed by King Charles shows the UK’s commitment to building partnerships across Africa.

He also said that he was honoured to meet International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor to discuss the future of UK/SA relations. President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the UK for a two-day state visit at the invitation of King Charles III, who assumed the throne on September 8, after the death of Queen Elizabeth who was the monarch for 70 years and 214 days.

NEWS: UK Prime Minister @RishiSunak announces the UK and South Africa will join forces to drive green economic growth and unlock major infrastructure investments. ⚡️🔋#UKSAStateVisit #SAinUKhttps://t.co/0raDdpX7qA — UK in South Africa🇬🇧 (@ukinsouthafrica) November 22, 2022 This is the first visit by by a foreign leader in the UK in three years. Sunak will welcome Ramaphosa at Downing Street for a bilateral meeting on Tuesday evening. The last state visit hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth was by former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019.

