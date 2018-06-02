A boxer had ‘half his face blown off’ when he was blasted with a shotgun at point blank range, his family said.

London - A boxer had "half his face blown off" when he was blasted with a shotgun at point blank range, his family said last night.

Oluwafemi Omosuyi, known as Femi, was hit as he sat in a car just days after returning from a training camp. He is in a stable condition after emergency surgery.

His mother Stella Aladetam, 53, said last night: "He was in the operating theatre until about midnight. I was so panicked I couldn’t even eat, just panic and shock." The semi-professional fighter, 22 , who was stabbed last year, was said by friends to have got in with "the wrong crowd". He had been enjoying a thriving career – winning a fight last year in just 30 seconds. The heavyweight was based at All Stars Boxing Gym in West London, which describes him as ‘explosive’ in the ring.

The shooting took place at 8pm on Saturday outside Oliver Goldsmith Primary School in Peckham, South East London, attended by ten-year-old Damilola Taylor, who was fatally stabbed in 2000.

The Met police said no arrests have been made.

Daily Mail