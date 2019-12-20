LONDON — An American diplomat's wife who left Britain after being involved in a fatal road accident that killed a British teenager has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, British prosecutors said Friday.
The decision to charge Anne Sacoolas, who has claimed diplomatic immunity, caused tension between the U.K. and the United States. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the move, but the State Department called it unhelpful.
British police say 19-year-old motorcycle rider Harry Dunn died in August when he was hit by a car driven by Sacoolas, whose husband was an intelligence officer at a military base in central England used by U.S. forces. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain after the crash.
Dunn's family has urged her to return and face British justice, and met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington as part of their campaign.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorized police to charge Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving “following a thorough review of the evidence available.”