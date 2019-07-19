File picture: Pexels

Kent - It's an announcement that will come as a blessed relief to worshippers who enjoy a Saturday night tipple. A church has said it will hold a 4pm service on Sundays to allow members of the congregation to sleep off hangovers.

The Rev Mark Montgomery, of St Gabriel’s in Kings Hill, Kent, said the later start every second Sunday would allow his flock some recovery time if they’d overdone it the night before.

After asking churchgoers why they could not attend Sunday morning services, he was told many parents had to take their children to sporting activities, while others were visiting farmers’ markets. Many, however, said they were feeling the effects of going out on the town and needed to recuperate.

Mr Montgomery said: "This is something we’ve been looking at for a while.

"Even though historically, church services are in the mornings and evenings, society has changed and Sunday mornings are not always the best time for people for various reasons."

He added that 10am Sunday services would still take place as normal. He said: "We have a growing congregation in Kings Hill, so we see this as very good news for us and an important next step in our journey."

The church is currently holding services in a primary school while it searches for its own place of worship.

Graham Lawson, of nearby Maidstone, said: "At last – someone with a bit of sense. Getting up to go to church when you have a raging hangover is no fun at all. The only problem is that it will clash with the football now."

Mr Montgomery hopes the change will bolster attendances at the church’s services.

Daily Mail