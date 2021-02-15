UK coronavirus variant detected in New Zealand outbreak

PRETORIA - Auckland has been placed on lockdown after New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Monday that three new cases of Covid were detected in the city, Al Jazeera reported.

According to local broadcaster RNZ National, Ardern announced the new lockdown measures on Sunday as health officials investigated the new outbreak, saying they were right to take such precautions.

"However, we also know that based on that sequencing, we haven’t been able to link it to any other cases that we’ve had come through our managed isolation facilities and that tells us it’s unlikely, therefore, to have been some form of issue with our managed isolation,” Ardern told the radio station.

The Independent UK quoted Ardern as saying that health officials were trying to figure out the source of infection and were working on two main leads.

According to The Guardian UK, the prime minister said genomic testing had shown that the three community cases were the UK variant of Covid-19. Those cases were from a mother, father and daughter in Auckland.