UK evacuates another 304 citizens from Nigeria

Pretoria - The United Kingdom has evacuated another 304 of its citizens from Nigeria through Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Today Nigeria reported.

The publication said the UK has evacuated about 1699 Britons from Nigeria since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, which forced the closure of airports. The last group was expected to be collected on May 8.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama explained that the aircraft that would airlift the last group would also bring in about 300 Nigerians who wished to return home from the UK.

"A statement from the UK Mission said the flights were made possible by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Aviation, the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos State authorities," the publication reported.

British High Commissioner Catriona Laing said that to be eligible for all flights, the individuals must primarily reside in the UK. She also said that the authorities had prioritised the most vulnerable and those who have an underlying medical condition that places them at greater risk of serious illness should they contract Covid-19.