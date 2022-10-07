Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
UK government not asking people to use less energy, minister says

Britain's climate minister Graham Stuart said on Friday the UK government was not asking people to use less energy, a day after the National Grid warned that the country could face three-hour planned power cuts to homes and businesses this winter. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol.

Published 1h ago

LONDON – The UK government was not asking people to use less energy, a day after the National Grid warned that the country could face three-hour planned power cuts to homes and businesses this winter, Britain's climate minister Graham Stuart said on Friday

"We plan for all eventualities and the public should be confident that we have a very strong and diverse supply, and that we've taken all the steps to look after our needs for this winter," he told Sky News.

When asked if people should be using less energy, Stuart said: "We are not sending that out as a message."

National Grid's warning on possible blackouts was based on a worst-case scenario, if Britain is unable to import electricity from Europe and struggles to attract enough gas imports to fuel its gas-fired power.

