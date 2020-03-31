UK man accused of strangling wife during coronavirus lockdown
London - A husband has appeared in court accused of strangling his wife of 44 years at their home during the coronavirus lockdown.
Tony Williams, 69, is charged with murdering his wife Ruth, 67, a former Asda worker, who was found "unconscious and unresponsive" at the couple’s semi-detached house following a 999 call.
Mrs Williams, from Cwmbran, South Wales, died in hospital of suspected strangulation, a court heard. Williams spoke only to confirm his personal details in a two-minute hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday
Ben Williams, defending, said: "They were in a loving 44-year marriage – her death is a mystery." Williams, a retired construction worker, was remanded and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mrs Williams was found unconscious at the couple’s home shortly before 7am on Saturday. It is understood she received her injuries several hours earlier. The couple’s daughter, Emma, 40, was said to be "devastated".
One neighbour said: "Ruth knows I live on my own and she even gave me her telephone number if I needed help. That’s the sort of person she was – always really nice and chatty.
"But they kept themselves to themselves, especially now and Tony was quieter. But they seemed devoted."
Another added: "This is such a shock. They had lived here for a long time. I hadn’t seen them for a while but everybody around here seems to be in isolation. It’s a real tragedy."Daily Mail