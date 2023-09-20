A man from the United Kingdom got more than just fish and chips after he claims to have found the face of Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi’s face cast in oil inside a fish and chips wrapper he bought recently, UK media reported. Andy Thompson, 34, from Scotland, bought dish from Paisley's Hippy Chippy last week, according to the Daily Mail UK.

After opening the grease paper wrapper, while emptying a sachet of tomato sauce, Thompson noticed the ‘Someone you loved’ singer’s face painted in oil on the wrapper. A comparison view of the grease paper and an image of Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Instagram. Baffled by what he saw, Thompson told the media that he sent a picture of the wrapper to his wife, who is a big Capaldi fan, to confirm if it actually looked like him. “I opened up the paper and looked down as I added the ketchup. I thought, “Woah, that’s Lewis Capaldi! It’s Lewis Capaldi!” Thompson told The Sun.

“I phoned my missus, Wendy, as she’s more of a fan of his than I am and she couldn’t believe it either. The chips went cold because we were too busy laughing.” Thompson, who paid £3.40 (around R79.69) for the meal, said he is going to keep the wrapper and send it to Capaldi himself, who has since taken a break from the spotlight to focus on his health. The 26-year-old Scottish singer was seen on video struggling to finish through his set at Glastonbury earlier this year, as crowds sang along with him.