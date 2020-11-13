UK nurse charged with murder of 8 babies

World – A British nurse charged with the murder of 8 babies and the attempted murder of another 10 babies, appeared in court this week.

The BBC reported that Lucy Letby, 30, was arrested before in 2018 and 2019 as part of a probe into deaths at the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The charges relate to baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the hospital from June 2015 to June 2016.

On Tuesday, police re-arrested the nurse and charged her on Wednesday.

She is accused of murdering five infant boys and three girls.