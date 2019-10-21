London - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the right side of the law after he reluctantly sent a letter requesting a Brexit delay at his opponents' behest, a lawyer who has worked on high-profile cases challenging the government said on Monday.
Johnson's defeat in the British parliament on Saturday over the sequencing of the ratification of his deal exposed the prime minister to a law passed by those opposed to a no deal departure, demanding he request a delay until Jan. 31.
Johnson sent the request note as required, but unsigned, and added another signed letter arguing against what he cast as a deeply corrosive delay.
EU Council President Donald Tusk has said he has received the request and is consulting on how to react, but critics say Johnson's letters were "childish tricks".
David Pannick, a barrister who has worked on a challenge to Johnson's decision to suspend parliament ahead of Brexit and also on a 2016 case demanding that lawmakers had a vote on the Brexit deal, said Johnson had complied with the law.