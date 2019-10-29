London - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his bid on Monday to call a snap general election on December 12 as a way of ending the Brexit impasse.
The House of Commons voted by 299 against 70 in favor of an election, but the government failed to win a two-thirds majority, meaning Johnson's bid for an election was lost. Johnson knew that his strategy needed at least 434 votes to win.
With the main opposition Labour Party against backing his election call, Downing Street did not expect success for Johnson in the vote. The result showed that almost half of Labour MPs abstained from voting. After the decision was announced, Johnson told MPs that the government would on later Monday give notice of a new short parliamentary bill to pave the way for a general election on December 12, using a different legal process.