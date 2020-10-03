UK PM Johnson says 'resilient' Trump will make strong recovery

LONDON - British Prime Minster Boris Johnson said he has no doubt that U.S. President Donald Trump will make a very strong recovery from Covid-19, calling him a very "resilient character".

Johnson, who himself was hospitalised with the coronavirus in April, was speaking to reporters ahead of a call about Brexit with the European Union later on Saturday.

"I've no doubt that he will, he'll make a very strong recovery," said Johnson. "He's a naturally obviously very resilient character and I'm sure he'll come through it very well."

Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted coronavirus, was taken on Friday evening to a military hospital near Washington for treatment as a precautionary measure, the White House said.

Johnson was due to speak to the head of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, to agree next steps after the bloc launched a legal case against Britain over moving to undercut their Brexit divorce treaty.