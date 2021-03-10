UK police officer arrested over woman who disappeared while walking home from friend’s house

London - A serving British police officer has been arrested over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman who was last seen a week ago, in a move that was described as significant and shocking.

Sarah Everard was last seen at 2130 GMT on Wednesday, March 3, when she walked home from a friend's house in south London.

Police said the officer remains in custody. A woman was also arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development," Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing."