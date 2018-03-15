London police said they were investigating a suspicious package at parliament where one woman was being assessed as a precaution. File picture: Alastair Grant/AP

London - London police said they were investigating a suspicious package at parliament where one woman was being assessed as a precaution, the latest in a string of such incidents which Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned as "abhorrent".





"We were called ... to a suspicious package delivered to an office at the Palace of Westminster," a Metropolitan police spokeswoman said on Thursday.





"Specialist officers are on scene and the package is being assessed ... A woman is being assessed as a precaution."





A spokesperson for the House of Commons confirmed police were investigating but said no further details could be given.





Over the last few weeks, several suspicious packages have been intercepted at offices in the British parliament with a mystery substance also sent to a royal palace that newspapers said had been addressed to Prince Harry and his US fiancee Meghan Markle.





In recent days, police have been alerted to a series of suspicious parcels posted to Muslim lawmakers' parliamentary offices but so far all the packages have been found to be non-hazardous.





"(Lawmakers) will also have seen reports of a number of suspicious packages targeted at Muslim Members," May told parliament on Wednesday.





"I am sure that the whole House will join me in condemning this unacceptable and abhorrent behaviour, which has no place in our society. An investigation is under way and steps are being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice."



