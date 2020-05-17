UK police quiz man over death of rail worker spat at by 'Covid carrier'

London - British police said on Sunday officers had questioned a suspect over an incident where a rail worker died of Covid-19 after being spat at by a man who said he had the novel coronavirus.

Belly Mujinga, 47, who worked in the ticket office at Victoria station, one of London's busiest rail hubs, was on the concourse in March when a man who claimed to have the virus spat at and coughed over her and a female colleague, her union said on Tuesday.

Both women fell ill within a few days of the incident and Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was later taken to hospital and put on a ventilator. She died on April 5, 14 days after the assault at Victoria.

British Transport Police said detectives had now identified a 57-year-old man in connection with the incident.

"He was interviewed under caution today (Sunday 17 May) at a London police station," a spokeswoman said.