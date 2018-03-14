A girl of two used FaceTime to save her heavily pregnant mother when she collapsed at home. Picture: AFP/ Ryan Anson

Newport - A girl of two used FaceTime to save her heavily pregnant mother when she collapsed at home.

Katie-Marie Porter, 27, suffered a suspected anaemic blackout while she was looking after her daughter Myah.

The little girl used FaceTime on her mother’s smartphone to call her grandmother, saying: "Mummy is on the floor."

The family said the toddler knew how to use the video calling app from watching her mother use it.

Myah’s father Kirk Powell, who was out shopping during the drama last week, was alerted by Myah’s grandmother and rushed back to the family home in Newport, South Wales.

Miss Porter woke to find Myah sitting quietly by her side, while her own mother screamed at her from the phone screen to wake up. She said: "I didn’t know where I was. Myah was amazing throughout, she just remained calm."

Mr Powell took his partner, who is eight months pregnant, to hospital and she was given the all-clear three days later. Miss Porter said: "As far as I’m concerned Myah saved me and the baby."

