Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Putin, without providing evidence, blamed the US and its allies for blowing up pipelines under the Baltic Sea, raising the temperature in a crisis that has left Europe racing to secure its energy infrastructure and supplies. RUSSIAN forces in Ukraine were potentially on the verge of one of their worst defeats of the war after Ukrainian troops captured two villages close to the eastern Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman.

Story continues below Advertisement

ANNEXATION * A defiant Russian President Putin proclaimed the annexation of territory seized in his invasion in four regions amounting to 15% of Ukraine's territory while Kyiv said it would continue its fight to retake occupied land. * Before signing documents to annex four regions -- an act denounced as illegal by Ukraine, the US, the EU and the head of the UN -- Putin delivered a 37-minute anti-Western diatribe.

Story continues below Advertisement

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine said it was formally applying for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance and that Kyiv was ready for talks with Moscow, but not while Putin was president. * Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution introduced by the US and Albania condemning Moscow's proclaimed annexations, with Russia's strategic partner, China, abstaining from the vote. * The US responded to the annexations by imposing more sanctions on Russia, targeting hundreds of people and companies, including those in Russia's military-industrial complex and lawmakers.

Story continues below Advertisement

CASUALTIES * At least 30 civilians were killed and almost 100 wounded in what Kyiv said was a cynical Russian missile strike on a convoy of civilian cars in southern Ukraine. GAS LEAK

Story continues below Advertisement

* Putin, without providing evidence, blamed the US and its allies for blowing up pipelines under the Baltic Sea, raising the temperature in a crisis that has left Europe racing to secure its energy infrastructure and supplies. * US President Biden said it, "was a deliberate act of sabotage and now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies," adding that Washington and its allies would send divers to find out what happened. * The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system have led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane recorded, the UN Environment Programme said.