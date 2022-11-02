Ukraine-Russia Conflict - Day 252

Story continues below Advertisement

– Zelenskiy demands firmer defence of Ukraine grains export corridor A long-term defence is needed for Ukraine's grain export corridor and the world must respond firmly to any Russian attempts to disrupt it, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as more ships were loading despite Moscow suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal. - Reuters

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 02 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/hqAH81WAjr



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/u0xrrTCTpm — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 2, 2022 – 1,000 'heating points' set up in Kyiv as winter looms – while Russia is accused of 'covert' mobilisation - Sky News.

– Banking tycoon renounces citizenship of 'fascist' Russia over Ukraine war Russian banking tycoon Oleg Tinkov renounced his Russian citizenship in a public rebuke of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, saying he "can't and won't be associated with a fascist country." He added Tuesday that he plans to revoke his name from Tinkoff Bank, the Russian commercial bank he founded in 2006, writing: "I hate when my brand/name is associated with the bank that collaborates with killers and blood."

The businessman announced that he had ended his citizenship in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing an image of the official document certifying his renunciation, which was dated Oct. 26. "I hope more prominent Russian businessmen will follow me, so it weakens Putin's regime and his economy," he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added: "I hate Putin's Russia, but love all Russians, who are clearly against this crazy war!" That post was later deleted, with Tinkov saying Tuesday that it had "mysteriously disappeared" and speculating that it could have been the work of "Kremlin trolls." - The Washington Post

Billionaire Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over war against Ukraine: “I can’t and won’t be associated with a fascist country that started a war with their peaceful neighbor and killing innocent people daily”

– – Putin, Erdogan discuss grain export deal over phone Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of a deal on the export of grain from the Black Sea ports.

A Kremlin statement said that Putin repeated Russia's accusation that Ukraine used the humanitarian corridor to carry out strikes on the infrastructure and vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, which ensured the safe operation of the shipping route. Putin called for a detailed investigation into the incident and demanded Ukraine's guarantee of not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes, before discussing the issue of resuming work within the deal or the Black Sea Grain Initiative.