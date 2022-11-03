Ukraine-Russia Conflict - Day 253

– Cargo ship Zante, carrying Ukranian grain, sails on the Bosphorus Strait, in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 November 2022. On 02 November Russian Defence Ministry in a statement announced Russia will resume its participation in the grain exports deal, after suspending its participation on 29 October
- Ukraine to get new military, humanitarian aid from Spain
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that his war-torn country will soon get new military and humanitarian assistance from Spain.
At a joint press briefing after talks with visiting Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Kuleba said on Wednesday that soon Ukraine will receive from Spain a battery of the Aspide anti-aircraft missile system and missiles to it, reports Xinhua news agency.
Spain will also transfer to Ukraine four Hawk air defence systems, anti-tank missile systems, guns and shells, as well as other military equipment as part of a new military aid package, Kuleba added.
For his part, Albares said Spain is donating 30 ambulances to Ukraine, and will soon deliver five groups of electricity generators to power Ukraine's medical facilities. - IANS
– G7 to discuss Ukraine support after attacks on energy infrastructure
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich democracies will discuss how best to coordinate further support for Ukraine when they meet on Thursday in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure that have caused widespread power cuts.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate the two-day meeting of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with his G7 counterparts in the western German city of Muenster, although China's increasingly assertive role in the world and protests in Iran will also be high on the agenda.
"This G7 ministerial is, for us, coming at an important time," a senior State Department official said, noting that the group "has been a vital coordinating mechanism" for policy approaches on the most pressing issues.
EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday during a visit to Kyiv that the European Union, together with partners, was exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector. - Reuters.