Ukraine-Russia Conflict - Day 253

Story continues below Advertisement

– Cargo ship Zante, carrying Ukranian grain, sails on the Bosphorus Strait, in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 November 2022. On 02 November Russian Defence Ministry in a statement announced Russia will resume its participation in the grain exports deal, after suspending its participation on 29 October Cargo ship Zante, carrying Ukranian grain, sails on the Bosphorus Strait, in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 November 2022. Photo: EPA.

- Ukraine to get new military, humanitarian aid from Spain Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that his war-torn country will soon get new military and humanitarian assistance from Spain. At a joint press briefing after talks with visiting Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Kuleba said on Wednesday that soon Ukraine will receive from Spain a battery of the Aspide anti-aircraft missile system and missiles to it, reports Xinhua news agency.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spain will also transfer to Ukraine four Hawk air defence systems, anti-tank missile systems, guns and shells, as well as other military equipment as part of a new military aid package, Kuleba added. For his part, Albares said Spain is donating 30 ambulances to Ukraine, and will soon deliver five groups of electricity generators to power Ukraine's medical facilities. - IANS

Story continues below Advertisement

Workers repair a railway bridge after it was damaged in fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armies in the town of Kupiansk, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 02 November 2022. The railway normally connects Kupiansk with Kharkiv which was retaken by the Ukrainian forces in September. EPA-EFE/SERGIY KOZLOV – G7 to discuss Ukraine support after attacks on energy infrastructure Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich democracies will discuss how best to coordinate further support for Ukraine when they meet on Thursday in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure that have caused widespread power cuts.