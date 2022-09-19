Ukraine says Russia strikes Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, reactors undamaged

Kyiv: Russian troops struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region early on Monday but its reactors had not been damaged and were working normally, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said. A blast took place 300m (330 yards) away from the reactors and damaged power plant buildings shortly after midnight, Energoatom said. The attack had also damaged a nearby hydroelectric power plant and transmission lines.

"Currently, all three power units of the PNPP (Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant) are operating normally.Fortunately, there were no casualties among the station staff," Energoatom said. It published two photographs showing a crater it said was caused by the blast. In one of the pictures, a man stood in the crater to give a sense of its size. Commenting on the strike on the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: "The invaders wanted to shoot again, but they forgot what a nuclear power plant is. Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it's too late."

There was no immediate Russian reaction to Ukraine's accusations. The Mykolaiv region has been under constant rocket attack by Russian forces in recent weeks. Another Ukrainian nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, which is Europe's largest and lies about 250km (155 miles) east of the Mykolaiv site, was shut earlier this month, due to Russian shelling, prompting concerns about a possible nuclear disaster.

