Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force

In a New Year’s Eve assault, Moscow attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and Iranian-made drones. Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that air defences destroyed 45 “Shahed” drones.

Thirteen drones were shot down at the end of 2022 and another 32 in the new year, the statement said. Ukrainian authorities did not say if some of the drones reached their targets. Andriy Nebitov, the head of the Kyiv police, posted on Facebook a picture of wreckage of a downed drone that featured the words “Happy New Year” in Russian.

“That is everything you need to know about the terror state and its army,” he wrote. The attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month. After a series of humiliating military defeats, Russia in October began targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark.

Ukrainian firefighters stand in line as they receive New Year’s gifts at their fire station in the city of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 31. Shaken by explosions, the fire station in the city centre of Bakhmut offers a fragile and illusory feeling of security. A Christmas tree is installed in a corner, gifts have just been delivered by a humanitarian organisation from Kyiv, as well as comforters, medical kits and big pink boxes filled with cakes. Picture: Sameer Al-DOUMY AFP Meanwhile, in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the chief of a small group of firefighters lines up his small team in front of the national flag, and wishes them a happy new year. For the nine stationed permanently in the city centre fire station, it has been a year of war and fire. They are posted in the eastern region of Donetsk where Bakhmut has become the epicentre of fighting. But their chief Oleksiy Migrin, jovial and good-natured, does not often complain.

“The year 2022 has been tough on a personal level, and tough for Ukraine,” he tells the team. “Take care of yourself, remember that your families are waiting for you. Next year we will win.” He rounds off his speech with a “Slava Ukrani!” (Glory to Ukraine).

The firefighters are in one of the hot spots of fighting in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces – and the Russian paramilitaries of the Wagner Group – have been trying to seize the city for the past six months. Inside the station, the men drink coffee near humanitarian aid boxes delivered from Kyiv, which are filled with duvets, medical kits and cake. There have been heavy losses on both sides here, and enormous destruction in Bakhmut, which had a population of some 70 000 before the war started in February 2022.

What was once “a pretty town full of flowers of trees” now looks like a wasteland. “There is no longer any civilisation outside,” says Nadya Petrova, who has been living for months in the back of her cellar. A Ukrainian firefighter picks up a bag as firefighters receive New Year’s gifts at their fire station in the city of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on December 31. Picture: Sameer Al-DOUMY AFP According to the fire chief, thousands of civilians are still hanging on there – possibly as many as 10 000 living in terrible conditions.

“They don’t have the means to leave,” he said. “Their destroyed houses, their cellars, that’s all they have left.” The nine firefighters in the barracks can describe their daily routine in a few words: “De-mine, evacuate, put out fires, provide water, clear the rubble,” he said. Others come in to reinforce from across the region, but they are apprehensive about having too many people based in the same place.

“It’s too dangerous,” explains Nikita Nedylko, the second-in-command at the fire station barracks. Eleven firefighters have been killed in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the Russian invasion, he said. In Bakhmut, one of his own men was killed when a wall collapsed during a clearing operation after a bombardment.

Now the team do two-day rotations and then take a day out in “safer” towns a few miles away from the front line. Thirty-year-old Nedylko – who is originally from Bakhmut and has a one-year-old son – says one of the hardest things is coping with the emotional weight of their work in wartime. ‘We’ve had a lot of pain, and suffering. We had no experience of that,“ he told AFP.

His family has retreated to Dnipro, about 260km west by car, where he goes every two months to see them. He recalls a mother and her daughter they found embracing, dead under the rubble, and how they had to break the news to the father. He says they have had to listen to the cries of people calling for help.