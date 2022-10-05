Ukraine will not negotiate with Putin: Zelenksky responds to Indian PM Modi’s call for peace

Kyiv – Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's calls for peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Kyiv would not conduct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a phone call with Zelensky, Modi expressed his conviction that there could be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. He again called for the cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of diplomacy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reacting to the referendum in four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Zelenskyy noted that all the aggressor's decisions aimed at attempting illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories were null and void and did not change reality. Zelensky emphasised that under such conditions, Ukraine would not negotiate with the president of the Russian Federation. Ukraine had always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue, he said.

“However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimatums instead, deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it,” Zelensky added. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy thanked Modi for India's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also emphasised the importance of the Indian leader's recent statement that now is not the time for war. During the conversation, the Ukrainian president highlighted the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zelenskyy also noted the significant humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine by India’s government and private sector. Both leaders discussed the issue of global food security. Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to continue acting as a guarantor of the world's food security. In this regard, the support of the international community, in particular India, for further implementing the grain initiative, was important. Zelenskyy and Modi also discussed the issue of nuclear safety.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Nuclear blackmail by Russia, particularly regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant), is a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the whole world,” Zelenskyy said. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reiterated its deep concern about landmine explosions close to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The IAEA is continuing its efforts towards an agreement on and implementation of a nuclear safety and security zone around the plant as soon as possible. The Indian prime minister's office said Modi highlighted the importance of respecting the UN Charter, international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

“The prime minister emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment,” it said. Zelenskyy and Modi also discussed co-operation within international organisations, primarily the UN. During the conversation, the parties noted their mutual interest in deepening Ukrainian-Indian co-operation.