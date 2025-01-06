The Ukrainian armed forces attacked a car with journalists on the Donetsk-Gorlovka (Horlivka) highway in the Donetsk People's Republic by prior conspiracy motivated by ideological hatred, according to case materials seen by Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the investigation, the strike was carried out by prior agreement between senior commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces and officials of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry. The persons involved in the decision to attack a civilian vehicle with a drone are currently being identified.