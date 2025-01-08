Ukraine's decision to halt Russian gas transit brings new challenges for European Union - Szijjarto

Hungary has not been affected by Ukraine's decision to discontinue Russian gas transit, but it creates new challenges for the entire European Union (EU), Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.
"Currently, Hungary's energy supply is secure, but Ukraine's decision to discontinue transit deliveries will lead to further price increases and create new challenges for the competitiveness of Central Europe and the EU as a whole," Szijjarto said on social media.
He emphasised that Hungary's energy security remains intact thanks to the redirection
Sputnik