Ukrainian refugees may legally stay, work in Poland for 18 months

Warsaw - Ukrainian refugees will be allowed to stay in Poland legally for 18 months with the possibility of extending this period as set out by a new draft law, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday. Presenting the draft law at a press conference in Warsaw, Morawiecki said that Ukrainian refugees “will be able to stay legally [in Poland ] for 18 months, and will be able to work.”

He also noted that this period can be extended for another 18 months. “Refugees from Ukraine should know that they are safe and can live a moderately normal life,” the Polish prime minister added. In turn, Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Mariusz Kaminski explained that the right to stay in Poland for 18 months will be guaranteed upon “registration of crossing the border with Ukraine.”

He also said that all refugees will be given an individual personal number providing access to various services, employment and opportunity to register companies in the country. In addition, Morawiecki stressed that the law will also guarantee support for Poles temporarily hosting Ukrainian refugees under their roof. According to the prime minister, a Polish citizen will receive 40 zlotys (about $9) per day for every refugee accommodated at home. This support will be provided during two months. In addition, territorial self-governing bodies will receive support from the budget to ensure refugees' access to education and medicine.

Over a million Ukrainian citizens have entered Poland since the beginning of Russia's military operation, according to the Polish Border Guard. On February 24, Russia began a military operation to “denazify” Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. According to the UN refugee agency, more than 1.7 million people have already left Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

