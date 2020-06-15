UN body urges US to publicly acknowledge structural racism

Geneva - The US government should publicly admit that structural racism exists in the United States, the UN racism watchdog demanded on Monday.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination also urged the US administration in a statement to "unequivocally and unconditionally reject and condemn racially motivated killings of African Americans and other minorities."

The committee that is composed of 18 independent experts from around the world called on Washington to step up probes into alleged police misconduct, including excessive force during the ongoing protests against racially motivated police brutality.

The UN body reiterated that there should be systematic anti-racism training for US officials at the federal, state and local levels.

The Human Rights Council, the top UN rights body, is set to discuss entrenched racism in the US and across the world in a rare extraordinary debate on Wednesday.