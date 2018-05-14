Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. Picture: Khalil Hamra/AP

Geneva - Israeli live fire that killed dozens and injured hundreds in Gaza on Monday must stop immediately and the international community must bring those responsible to justice, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said via Twitter.

“Shocking killing of dozens, injury of hundreds by Israeli live fire in #Gaza must stop now. The right to life must be respected. Those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account. The int'l community needs to ensure justice for victims” – #Zeid. pic.twitter.com/hBb7825Sp8 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 14, 2018

UN anti-racism committee #CERD urges #Israel to put an end to the disproportionate use of force against Palestinian demonstrators in #Gaza, to respect humanitarian law and to lift the blockade: https://t.co/qU1pp9f7TM pic.twitter.com/YX2zdUZj6K — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 14, 2018

"The right to life must be respected. Those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account. The int'l community needs to ensure justice for victims - #Zeid.”

Reuters