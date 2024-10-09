Understand China — Chinese modernisation is the modernisation of material and cultural-ethical advancement

The "Understand China" program produced by People's Daily Online interprets a real, multidimensional and comprehensive China through in-depth dialogues between both Chinese and foreign scholars.

In this episode of "Understand China," Shi Yi, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, and Einar Tangen, an American political and economic affairs commentator and senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, discussed the relationship between material things and human beings from the perspective of excellent traditional Chinese culture. They also expounded on the global significance of China's modernization, which emphasizes the harmonious progression of material and cultural-ethical advancement.

Tangen emphasized the importance of balancing material progress and cultural-ethical advancement in a country's modernization. He noted that the values and culture in cultural-ethical advancement play an equally important role in shaping both personal lives and national development. He believed that China's pursuit of values, with its balanced approach to material and cultural-ethical advancement, offers a significant model for the world.

On the growing influence of fine traditional Chinese culture, Tangen addressed the West's concern about "globalization is sinicization." He argued that the world is not being "sinicized" by China's rise. Instead, he contended that China is now receiving recognition for its contributions and culture on the global stage.

"China is not exporting its ideology. It's not telling people what they should be. It's showing them what they could be," Tangen said.