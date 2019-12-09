Madrid - The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner have called on countries to sign a declaration that will ensure children are prioritised in climate action policies.
The United Nation (UN) bodies were on Monday speaking at the organisation's Conference of Parties (COP25) climate change conference held in Madrid, Spain.
They emphasised that the climate crisis was a children's rights crisis.
Younger and future generations were the most vulnerable and would experience the harsh impacts of climate change the most, according to the organisations.
Global youth have called on world leaders to included them in climate action deliberations. They are using the "Fridays for Future" movement to pressurise governments to commit to carbon reduction and adaption mechanisms.