United States donates protective masks to SANDF

PRETORIA - The United States embassy in South Africa, through its office of defence cooperation, on Tuesday said it had provided 12, 400 protective masks to the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) military health service to assist ongoing efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“This donation of potentially life-saving masks is indicative of the respect and value we hold for our partnership with South Africa and SANDF’s South African Military Health Service. Their Covid-19 response has been commendable and we support them on this crucial mission of supporting the people of South Africa,” said ambassador Lana Marks.

US Navy captain Steven Morgenfeld, the senior defence attaché at the US embassy in Pretoria, also commended SANDFs intervention in the extensive nationwide efforts to manage the spread of Covid-19.

“The South African National Defence Force and South African Military Health Service are key components of the national Covid-19 response. The United States department of defence is excited to assist our South African partners by procuring locally-sourced PPE. We hope this cements the strong relationship we share, and that the PPE will save South African lives,” said Morgenfeld.

The contribution comes in the wake of regular and increasing financial assistance from the United States to South Africa in the fight against the virus.