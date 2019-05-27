File picture: Pixabay

Kabul - Seven people, all members of one family, were killed after unknown gunmen broke into their house in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, an official said on Monday. Three women and two children were among the dead in the incident that took place in a neighbourhood in western Kabul around 2 am Monday (2130 GMT), Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz told dpa.

The case is under investigation, Faramarz said, adding that according to close relatives, the family had a land dispute with other individuals.

It is yet not clear if the dispute was the cause of the deaths but Faramarz ruled out robbery as nothing had been stolen from the house.

Land disputes in Afghanistan repeatedly lead to violence and clashes as 40 years of war in the country has forced millions of people to leave their homes across the country.

When they return, they often find their property and land occupied by or sold to other families. Also influential individuals have illegally accumulated large quantities of land in the past.

Corrupt officials and courts often make it impossible to resolve land disputes while inheritance disputes can lead to the clashes.

dpa