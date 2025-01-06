Unpacking HMPV: What you need to know about China's new viral illness with symptoms similar to Covid-19

China has seen an increase in Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory disease with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks. The discovery of the virus, five years after Covid-19, has caused widespread panic, however, experts say there is nothing to fear as this virus has been around since the late 1950s.

To date, the Department of Health in South Africa has not confirmed any cases of HMPV in the country. The Guardian reported that HMPV has been around since 2001 and was initially identified in the Netherlands with outbreaks mainly in the colder seasons. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has warned residents to take precautions and further disputed claims of overwhelmed hospitals and a possible pandemic outbreak.

Spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, Mao Ning, said respiratory infections peak during winter seasons. Speaking to eNCA, Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation at Stellenbosch University, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, said that South Africans have nothing to fear. He said it is an old virus and has been known to exist since the late 1950s.

De Oliveira said HMPV causes normal cold or flu symptoms in the young and old like coughing, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. Cases in India Two cases have been reported in Karnataka and another case has been detected in Gujarat, in India. Indian health authorities said the two cases in Karnataka were aged three-months-old and eight-months-old. Both are on the road to recovery with the three-month-old discharged from hospital.