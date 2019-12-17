“The General Assembly reflects the importance of our sector and I look forward to welcoming leaders from around the world and working with them to identify ways tourism can continue to be a global force for good.”
The above message reflects the importance the secretary general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili attaches to global tourism leaders with whom he works.
With his position as the chief of the UN Tourism Agency, the former Georgian Diplomat was affable and embraced all ideas and listened more to members on how to make UNWTO the enviable brand and grow it from strength to strength.
In his first General Assembly as the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili received thunderous applause and endorsement from member states after he presented his report.
Highlights of the report included UNWTO’s partnership with some multinationals, initiation of projects in member states and more importantly how the UNWTO has become financially self-sustaining, growing its cash balance from a precarious position of -780,000 Euros two years ago to 2.4 million Euros now.