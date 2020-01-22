Johannesburg - The Israel Prison Service has imprisoned a heavily pregnant Ghanaian worker and is keeping her in isolation, Israeli media reported earlier this week.
Jossephine Kwabiwaa, 32, was placed in isolation four months ago because she refused to be tested for tuberculosis. Kwabiwaa said she was afraid of taking the tests, which include X-rays, out of concern that radiation could affect her pregnancy, the Afro-Palestine Newswire Service reported.
Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) is demanding that Kwabiwaa be moved from isolation so she can receive proper medical care.
“For four months, no one on the Israel Prison Service’s medical staff who met Jossephine alerted anyone about the harm that could be caused to her as a result of her isolation or demand that it end,” Anat Lidvin, director of its PHRI's department for prisoners, told Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
“This case shows how the Israel Prison Service violates the rights of prisoners and endangers their health and lives. Government authorities must work to transfer the responsibility of medical care for prisoners from the Israel Prison Service to a body that knows medicine and that can provide treatment in line with accepted standards in the public health system in Israel, while maintaining the rules of ethical medicine."