US-Africa Leaders’ Summit features first-ever US-Africa space forum

Cape Town - The US-Africa Leaders’ Summit currently taking place in Washingon has held its first-ever US-Africa Space Forum. In a statement issued by the White House, it said that the forum reaffirmed the US’ commitment to collaborating with African partners on the peaceful use and exploration of outer space to meet shared priorities on Earth.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the statement, the forum highlighted the US-Africa space partnership and co-operation to address 21st century challenges and opportunities, including responding to the climate, biodiversity, and global food crises; promoting responsible behaviour in outer space; and reinforcing US-African scientific and commercial space co-operation. Furthermore, participants in the forum committed themselves to deepening the US-Africa space partnership across all sectors.

The forum also celebrated the signing of the Artemis Accords by Nigeria and Rwanda, making them the first African signatories. The Artemis Accords are a set of principles to guide the next phase in space exploration, reinforcing and providing for important operational implementation of key obligations in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The White House said the accords affirm the importance of implementing best practices and norms of responsible behaviour as well as compliance with the Registration Convention and the Rescue and Return Agreement.

Story continues below Advertisement