US condemns North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch – State Department

"The United States condemns the DPRK’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch. This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and demonstrates the threat the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes pose to its neighbours, the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," Price said. "This action underscores the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK related UN Security Council resolutions, which are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilising tests."

Price said the US has urged North Korea to engage in dialogue. "Together, with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue. Our commitments to the defence of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad." Earlier, Japan said that on Thursday, North Korea conducted three launches of ballistic missiles, one of which could have been intercontinental.

