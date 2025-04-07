US Democrat Al Green calls for impeachment of Trump within 30 days

US Congressman Al Green has vowed to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump within 30 days, telling protesters in Washington that Trump “does not deserve” to hold office. Green made the remarks on Saturday during the ‘Hands Off!’ rally which protested against the policies of Trump and his close ally Elon Musk.

Protestors accused the duo of an “illegal power grab” and demanded “an end to the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption” and a repeal of government policies to slash federal funding for social programs. Speaking to protesters, Green claimed that Trump “does not deserve to be the president of the United States of America.” The Democrat went on to accuse the US leader of excessive control over the military, the Justice Department, and Congress. “We need a Senate that will convict him this time… I understand that he is a Goliath… but for every Goliath, there is a David,” the representative from Texas added. “And I want you to know, Mr. President, this David is going to bring articles of impeachment against you within the next 30 days. I’m coming for you.”

Green did not specify the charges or conduct that would be included in his impeachment resolution. In addition, Trump is highly unlikely to be removed from office through impeachment, given that the Republicans control both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Trump has been impeached twice before. In 2019, the House charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over allegations that he pressured Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky to dig up political dirt on his rival, Joe Biden. In 2021, he was impeached again for incitement of insurrection during riots at Capitol Hill. The Senate acquitted him both times. It is not the first time Green has said he wants to impeach Trump during his second term. In February, he signaled he would explore the option after the US president proposed that the US “take over” Gaza and develop the enclave into the “Riviera of the Middle East” after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere.