US deploys warships as China warns that US will ‘pay the price’ for provocation if Pelosi visits Taiwan

Cape Town - Chinese officials have warned that the US it will ‘pay the price’ if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, and say they will extend its air traffic controls while holding military exercises in the South China Sea. Asian News International reported that air traffic controls will be increased around Xiamen, the coastal city closest to Taiwan, in anticipation of Pelosi’s visit to the island as part of a second leg of an Indo-Pacific tour on Tuesday.

Beijing has said they view Pelosi's visit as a provocation, and has issued warnings that it will respond with military action. “What I can tell you is, the US will definitely have to bear responsibility and pay the price for harming China's sovereignty and security interests,” said foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying during a press conference in Beijing. “China will take firm and powerful measures,” he said.

Reports suggest Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday for scheduled meetings with Taiwan officials. Meanwhile, according to Reuters News Agency, the US have deployed four warships, including aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, east of Taiwan as Pelosi makes her trip to Taipei, with the White House saying that its Secretary has the right to visit Taiwan. The carrier, which is situated in the Philippines Sea, operates a guided missile cruiser.

