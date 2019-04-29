John Singleton is set to be taken off life support, two weeks after suffering a stroke. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

John Singleton is set to be taken off life support, two weeks after suffering a stroke. The 51-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for helming 1991 crime drama 'Boyz n the Hood', which earned him his Academy Award nod - suffered a stroke whilst in hospital earlier this month, and on Monday, his family made the “agonising decision” to take him off of life support.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today. This was an agonising decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.

“In his private life, John is a loving and supporting father, son, brother, and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film. We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.”

John had checked himself into hospital after complaining of "weakness" in his leg after flying home from Costa Rica, and on April 17, he suffered a stroke and was placed in an ICU to be monitored closely.

His family said at the time: "On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital.

"John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care.

"We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

As well as 'Boyz n the Hood', Singleton directed, penned and produced 1993's 'Poetic Justice' and 2000's 'Shaft'.

In 2003, he helmed '2 Fast 2 Furious', the second movie in the blockbuster car chase franchise.

The director will be survived by his children, Justice, Maasai, Hadar, and Cleopatra.

Bang Showbiz