US Election: More than 90 million Americans have already cast their vote

Washington - More than 90 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election, according to a tally on Saturday from the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century.

The record-breaking pace, about 65% of the total turnout in 2016, reflects intense interest in the vote, in which incumbent Donald Trump, a Republican, is up against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a former vice president.

Huge numbers of people have voted by mail or at early in-person polling sites amid concerns about exposure to the coronavirus at busy Election Day voting places.

Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls amid criticism of the Trump administration's handling of Covid-19, which has killed nearly 229 000 people in the United States, with numbers of new infections once again breaking daily records as Election Day nears on Tuesday.