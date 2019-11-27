Washington - The US House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday issued a statement saying it will hold an impeachment inquiry hearing on December 4, to which President Donald Trump and his counsel are invited.
The announcement came as House Democrats conducting an impeachment inquiry into Trump hosted a number of closed-door depositions and public testimonies to try to establish a case of the president abusing his office to solicit foreign interference that would help with his reelection -- a claim that Trump and his administration have repeatedly denied.
Announcing the schedule of the hearing that will feature a panel of constitutional experts as witnesses, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said in the statement that the lawmakers' "first task is to explore the framework put in place to respond to serious allegations of impeachable misconduct like those against President Trump."