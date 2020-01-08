Tehran - The US "is an enemy and will remain an enemy" that must be pushed out of the Middle East, says Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the wake of airstrikes on a US base in Iraq.
"The goal should be to end the presence of the Americans in the region," said Khameini. "The Americans have only brought war and destruction to the region."
The attacks came as the already poor relations between the countries have come to the brink of war after a week that already saw a US-led assassination of a top Iranian general.
"It is a great mistake to believe that political flexibility and willingness to compromise with the Americans are good for our country," said Khamenei.
dpa