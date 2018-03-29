East Islip — A Long Island judge who police say entered a neighbour's home and was later found to be in possession of stolen female underwear has been arrested on burglary charges.

Police say a 23-year-old East Islip woman was home alone Thursday morning when she heard a noise and saw a man, who then fled.

The woman gave a description of the man and officers arrested Suffolk County District Court Judge Robert Cicale (sih-CAL'-lee) nearby. They say he was carrying "soiled female undergarments" that had been stolen.

Cicale is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

Associated Press