President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. Both Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins were in the audience as Trump spoke for more than an hour at the White House, where the 2020 election rivals were among a number of GOP lawmakers the president thanked by name for supporting him throughout his impeachment that ended with his acquittal Wednesday by the Senate. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Washignton - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States had killed Qassim al-Raymi, the leader of Islamist group al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen. "Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces," Trump said in a statement.

"His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’eda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security," the president said. He did not say when Raymi was killed.

The United States regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the al-Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.

Reports in Yemen have suggested in recent days that Raymi had been killed in a drone strike in Marib. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.