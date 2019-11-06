Maryland - The authorities are searching for an unidentified man who they say fatally stabbed another man in an altercation while waiting for the new Popeyes chicken sandwich in Maryland on Monday night. The police are also searching for a woman who is wanted for questioning.
Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, who had cut a line designated for customers ordering the sandwich, was confronted by another customer once he reached the counter, Chief Hank Stawinski of the Prince George’s County Police Department said at a news conference Tuesday.
An argument broke out, and seconds later Davis was stabbed once in the upper body, the police said, adding that they found a knife at the scene. The attacker and the woman fled in a car, the police said.
The violence struck a startling contrast with the excitement around the chain’s much-hyped sandwich, which has led to long lines around the country, hiccups in availability and a flurry of memes, as well as a marketing battle between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.
The stabbing occurred in Oxon Hill, Maryland, about 9 miles south of Capitol Hill in Washington.