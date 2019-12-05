Washington - A US Navy sailor on Wednesday shot and killed two civilians working at Hawaii's historic military base of Pearl Harbor, and injured a third, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself.
Authorities did not identify the victims and the gunman or give a motive for the shooting, but media said the dead were all men.
The gunman died of "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound", military officials told a news briefing, adding that the third victim was in stable condition in hospital.
"We have confirmed that two (victims) are deceased," said the regional commander, Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick.
"One is in stable condition in a local hospital. I can also report that the shooter, who has tentatively been identified as an active-duty sailor assigned to USS Columbia SSN 771, is also deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."